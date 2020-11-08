AC Milan v Hellas Verona: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Hellas Verona to the Stadio San Siro for the final match of Round 7 in Serie A, with three of the last seven meetings between the sides resulting in draws.

Milan have scored in each of their last 26 Serie A games, they could equal their second longest streak in the Italian top flight which was 27 matches set in 1949.

The Rossoneri though, will have to bounce back after their first defeat of the season came on Thursday against Lille in the Europa League.

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Leao, Ibrahimovic.

Verona: Silvestri; Ceccherini, Lovato, Magnani; Lazovic, Dawidowicz, Ilic, Dimarco; Barak, Zaccagni; Kalinic