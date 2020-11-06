AC Milan v Hellas Verona: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

AC Milan aim to bounce back quickly from their surprise heavy home defeat to Lille in the Europa League when they face Hellas Verona on Sunday night (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjær, Romagnoli, Hernández; Bennacer, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Çalhano?lu, Leão; Ibrahimovi?.

Unavailable: Musacchio.

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Ceccherini, Lovato, Empereur; Lazovic, Tameze, Ilic, Dimarco; Barak, Zaccagni; Kalinic.

Unavailable: Benassi, Cetin, Danzi, Faraoni, Favilli, Ruegg, Veloso, Vieira.

KEY STATISTICS

– Three of the last seven Serie A meetings between AC Milan and Verona have been drawn, with each side winning twice in that run.

– Verona are the opponent that AC Milan have faced the most at home in Serie A without ever losing: 16 wins and 12 draws in 28 matches for the Rossoneri.

– AC Milan have scored in each of their last 26 league games, they could equal their second longest streak in the Italian top flight (27 matches in 1949).

– AC Milan have always scored the first goal of the match in the current Serie A season: only twice in their history they netted the opening goal in each of their first seven Serie A matches (1970/71 and 2003/04).

– Verona’s last win on the road in Serie A was in January 2020 (2-0 v SPAL): indeed they’ve picked up only eight points in their last 13 away games in the competition.

– AC Milan have conceded the highest ratio of goals from set-pieces in Serie A this season (80% – 4/5) – on the other hand, Verona are the only team that haven’t yet conceded a goal from set piece.

– AC Milan (five) and Verona (three) have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A this season – this will be also the match among the two goalkeepers with the best save percentage this term (88.5% for Marco Silvestri and 84.6% for Gianluigi Donnarumma).

– Prior to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the last AC Milan player with at least seven goals in the Rossoneri’s first six seasonal Serie A matches was George Weah in 1996 – only three players have netted more in AC Milan’s first seven league matches: Gunnar Nordahl (1950 and 1955), Marco van Basten (1992) and Andriy Shevchenko (2003).

– AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu has scored two goals in three matches against Verona in Serie A, both at San Siro.

– Verona forward Nikola Kalinic has scored only one goal in five Serie A matches against AC Milan: in February 2017 with Fiorentina.