AC Milan v Lille: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Lille to the Stadio San Siro for their Europa League Group F clash, with both team unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Lille got the better of Milan the last time the clubs were paired together in European competition, drawing 0-0 at home and winning 2-0 away in the 2006/07 Champions League group stage.

Milan have a 50 percent win ratio against French opposition, prevailing in 12 of their 24 matches with six draws and six defeats, though have only lost once at home.

Milan: Donnarumma; Dalot, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez: Kessie, Tonali; Castillejo, Krunic, Brahim; Ibrahimovic

Lille: Maignan; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Bradaric; Renato Sanches, Xeka; Yazici, Ikone, Bamba; David.