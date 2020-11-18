Advantages that come with Italy finishing top of their UEFA Nations League group

Italy take on Bosnia in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday evening knowing that a win will clinch top spot in League A Group 1.

Aside from winning the group and progressing to the competition’s ‘final four’ stage, there are a number of incentives that will be driving the Azzurri on against Edin Dzeko’s Bosnia.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport have highlighted, top spot would not only send Roberto Mancini’s side into the final four, but it would also allow them to benefit from being part of a smaller qualification group ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, going into a group of just five teams in the December 7 draw.

Italy, additionally, could then break back into the top ten of the FIFA world rankings for the first time since August 2016. Argentina and Denmark could yet make it in ahead of them.