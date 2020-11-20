Albertini defends Inter and Juventus coaches

Former AC Milan and Italy midfielder Demetrio Albertini has come to the defence of Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo as well as his Inter counterpart Antonio Conte.

The Bianconeri are currently fifth in the Serie A after seven rounds with their new coach, while the Nerazzurri are struggling too with the experienced Conte and they are two places behind La Vecchia Signora in the league table.

“Pirlo cannot boast a great deal of experience, but at his side, he counts on a solid and important club that he has chosen him and will support him,” Albertini said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Conte’s qualities, on the other hand, are indisputable. It will be necessary to understand how the synergy with the Inter environment will continue.”

Albertini does not expect Napoli to be a dark horse for the scudetto but he does predict Roma and Sassuolo to finish high up the table.

“Napoli cannot be considered an outsider,” he said.

“I see Roma doing very well while Sassuolo can even manage to mix up the cards for the top four places.”