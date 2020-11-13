Albertini: The current AC Milan side are like the 1998/99 title winners

Former AC Milan star Demetrio Albertini has said that the current squad is similar to the one that surprisingly won the 1998/99 Serie A title.

The Rossoneri had finished 10th in the previous campaign and hired Alberto Zaccheroni from Udinese to replace Fabio Capello as coach but they managed to beat a strong Lazio side to the scudetto.

At the moment, AC Milan lead Serie A with 17 points after seven matches, and one of their former midfielders has noticed parallels with their recent form under Coach Stefano Pioli and that under Zaccheroni.

“We are on the right path,” Albertini said to La Gazzetta dello Sport. “This group reminds of the one that won the ’99 scudetto. Also we won by surprise.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has transformed the squad and he has enhanced the talent of many youngsters. The Milan of Pioli is not similar to Zac’s but the context in which the success was born is.

“On paper, they are not the strongest squad, but neither were we back then.”