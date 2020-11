Atalanta put their recent struggles behind them at Anfield on Wednesday evening as they recorded a memorable European victory, beating Liverpool 2-0 in an excellent performance.

Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens bagged within four minutes of one another in the second half, but it was captain Papu Gomez who played the most instrumental role, assisting Ilicic’s opener and putting in the cross that Hans Hateboer nodded into Gosens’ path for the second.