Atalanta Player Ratings: Zapata powerless against Liverpool

Atalanta had a night to forget in the Champions League when Liverpool came to Bergamo and won 5-0. Duvan Zapata was heavily unfortunate not to score for La Dea, his performance definitely merited a goal.

Liverpool went into the break 2-0 up with Jota grabbing a brace with some fantastic finishes and movement. Atalanta couldn’t hold on to the ball for long but going into the break, would’ve felt confident they could put up a fight in the second half.

Mohamed Salah added the third with a terrific breakaway from an Atalanta corner and placed the ball into corner of the net. A couple of minutes later, Sadio Mane chipped past Marco Sportiello before Jota wrapped up his hat-trick and the scoring with another fine finish.

Zapata had hit the post late on and tested Alisson on numerous occasions but couldn’t put the ball in the net. It was a great performance from the Colombian who can hold his head high.