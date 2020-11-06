Atalanta v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

In the second Sunday fixture that pits all of Italy’s Champions League representatives this season against each other, Atalanta welcome Inter to Bergamo for a Lombardy derby (kick-off 15:00).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Sportiello; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Pasalic, Freuler, Mojica; Gomez; Ilicic, Zapata.

Unavailable: Caldara, Carnesecchi, De Roon, Gosens, Piccini.

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Vidal, Brozovic, Young; Barella; Lautaro Martinez, Perisic.

Unavailable: Lukaku, Sensi, Vecino.

KEY STATISTICS

– Atalanta have won one of their last seven Serie A games against Inter (4-1 in November 2018) and haven’t found the back of the net in four of the last six.

– After winning 2-0 last season away against Atalanta, Inter could win back-to-back away games against them in Serie A for the first time since 2001, when they won three in a row under three different coaches (Gigi Simoni, Marco Tardelli and Hector Cúper).

– Atalanta lost their last Serie A game against a side from Lombary (2-0 against Inter in August) and could be defeated in back-to-back encounters against sides from the same region for the first time since 2015 (v AC Milan and Inter).

– Atalanta have conceded in each of their last nine Serie A games: their last longest run in the top flight without a single clean sheet was in August 2015 (12 games).

– Inter have shipped 15 goals in all comps this season (they conceded seven in their first nine matches last term), their worst tally since 2011/12 (18) – only other two times have they conceded more at this stage of the season in their history (20 in 1930/31 and 16 in 1932/33).

– Atalanta (191) and Inter (190) are the two teams in this Serie A season to have the most touches in the opposition box – they are also two of the top four teams for goals scored from inside the box (14 Atalanta, 13 Inter).

– Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini coached Inter for three Serie A games (recording 0.33 points per game, his worst experience with a Serie A club) – with Atalanta he has 1.84 points per game (158 games), his best average in Serie A.

– Antonio Conte’s first 13 Serie A games as a coach were with Atalanta: the current Inter coach is unbeaten against his former club in the competition, thanks to seven wins and a draw.

– Atalanta’s Luis Muriel has scored five goals with four different teams against Inter in Serie A (Lecce, Udinese, Sampdoria and Fiorentina): only Alberto Gilardino (six) and Roberto Baggio (five) have scored with more different teams against the Nerazzurri in the top flight.

– In the last round against Parma, Inter’s Ivan Perisic found the net in Serie A for the first time in 537 days – the Croatian has not scored or delivered assists in seven previous games against Atalanta, only against Napoli (eight) he played more games in the competition without a single goal involvement.