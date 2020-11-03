Atalanta v Liverpool: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta host Premier League champions Liverpool in Bergamo this Wednesday evening in matchday three of the 2020/21 Champions League.

The game is the first-ever meeting between the two sides, though the Bergamaschi have some experience against Premier League, and Merseyside, opposition. During their first European campaign under Gian Piero Gasperini, La Dea beat Everton 3-0 at the Mapei Stadium and 5-1 at Goodison Park.

Last season, the Nerazzurri lost 5-1 on the road at Manchester City before picking up their first Champions League point with a 1-1 draw at the Stadio San Siro.

Liverpool have won each of their last three away Champions League matches, though they have lost each of their three Champions League games in Italy under Jurgen Klopp.

Atalanta: Sportiello, Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti, Hateboer, Pasalic, Freuler, Mojica, Gomez; Muriel, Zapata.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, R. Williams, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane.