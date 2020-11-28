Benevento v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus will look to make it back-to-back wins in Serie A against Benevento on Saturday, but they will do so without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese ace netted against Ferencvaros midweek to help the Bianconeri through to the next round of the Champions League, and as a result coach Andrea Pirlo has opted to rest his star man for the trip to the Stadio Ciro Vigorito.

It means Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala start in attack with Aaron Ramsey just behind, while Gianluca Frabotta features at left-back.

Benevento: Montipò; Letizia, Glik, Caldirola, Barba; Hetemaj, Schiattarella, Improta; Ionita, Caprari, Lapadula

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Danilo, Frabotta; Chiesa, Arthur, Rabiot; Ramsey; Morata, Dybala