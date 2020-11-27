Benevento v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus aim to maintain their perfect record in Serie A against Benevento when they travel there on Saturday evening (kick-off 18:00).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Benevento (4-2-3-1): Montipo; Letizia, Glik, Caldirola, Barba; Hetemaj, Schiatarella, Ionita; Insigne, Caprari; Moncini.

Unavailable: Tula, Falque, Dabo, Foulon.

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Danilo, Sandro; Bentancur, Athur, Rabiot; Kulusevski; Morata, Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Bonucci, Chiellini, Demiral.

KEY STATISTICS

– Benevento have scored in both Serie A matches against Juventus, however they have lost both games.

– Juventus haven’t won in three of their last four away Serie A games against newly promoted teams (D2 L1), failing to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six matches.

– Benevento have three wins in eight Serie A games this season (L5), the same number of victories they had in their first 29 matches in their only previous Serie A campaign in 2017/18.

– Juventus have won only one of their last eight away Serie A games (D4 L3): 4-1 against Spezia – and they have conceded at least once in each of their last nine league matches on the road (17 in the period, 1.9 on average).

– Juventus have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A for the first time since matchday 32 of last season (only six goals conceded so far). The Bianconeri could keep two clean sheets in a row in the competition for the first time since a run of three in June 2020.

– Only Sassuolo (five) have scored more goals from outside the box than Benevento in Serie A this season (four). However, Juventus haven’t conceded a goal from outside the box so far.

– The current Benevento and Juventus coaches, Filippo Inzaghi and Andrea Pirlo, played 156 Serie A matches as teammates with AC Milan. As opponents they faced each other four times in the competition, most recently Juventus-Brescia in April 2001.

– Gianluca Lapadula has been involved in five of Benevento’s last seven goals in Serie A (three goals and two assists), however he hasn’t faced any team in the top-flight more than Juventus without ever scoring or providing assists (four matches, level with AC Milan).

– Paulo Dybala netted the last of his three Serie A hat-tricks against Benevento at Ciro Vigorito in April 2018. The Juventus forward is the first – and so far, only – player to have scored three goals in a single match in this stadium in the top-flight.

– Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 29 goals in Serie A in 2020: he could reach 30 league goals in a single calendar league year for the ninth time in his career. In Serie A, only 11 players have reached this milestone, most recently Ciro Immobile in 2017.