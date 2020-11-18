Berthold: I’m working on a project for a new stadium in Verona, AC Milan can with the Scudetto

Former Hellas Verona defender Thomas Berthold has revealed that he is involved in a project aiming to build a new stadium in Verona for the city’s clubs.

The German international spent two years at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi between 1987 and 1989, before heading south to join Roma for a two-year stay in the capital.

“I am following Italian football, and Roma, and of course Hellas Verona closely,” Berthold said in an interview with The Italian Football Podcast, which will be broadcast in full on Thursday.

“I am involved in a stadium project in Verona. We are in the process of building a new stadium, it’s a private consortium. It will be for both Hellas and Chievo.

“We have lost a lot of time, eight months, due to COVID-19 but now we are hopefully coming back to work with our team to finalize our proposal to the municipality.

“Right now it is not a very nice place to visit today. It has nothing to do with modern football.”

The 55-year-old continued to discuss AC Milan’s recent resurgence and he believes the Rossoneri are involved in the race for the Scudetto this season.

“It’s possible they can win the Scudetto,” Berthold added. “They have started so great.

“He [Stefano Pioli] had a difficult time when he arrived there and there were rumours the club wanted to replace him. But they stuck together and this season they are doing great. They are the big surprise in Serie A this season.

“And, of course, if they continue as they are they can win the Scudetto.

“Having the right mix between old and young players like Milan have with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the youngsters is always important. Zlatan has huge experience, he knows Serie A well, he has a huge track record, he still seems to be fit, he still scores lots [of goals].

“The fans should be excited to see the progress that is being made. Milan are a massive club and the second most successful team in Europe after Real Madrid.”

Berthold played alongside Rudi Voller at Roma, as well as with Germany, and he was keen to praise his former teammate while fondly remembering his time in the Eternal City.

“He was the complete striker, just like my former teammate at Verona, Preben Elkjaer Larsen,” Berthold said.

“He had complete skills. Head, right and left foot, keeping the ball very well, [he was] very fast.

“Roma was amazing. Great city, great people.”

“We won the Coppa Italia, I scored in the final. But unfortunately, we just lost the final of the UEFA Cup to Inter, 2-1 on aggregate, just missing out on a goal in the second leg in Rome that would have taken the match to extra-time.”

“The biggest mistake of my career was leaving Roma in 1991. I had an offer to renew my contract from president Dino Viola. But unfortunately, he then died and his family, his children, didn’t know what they wanted to do, whether to sell the club or keep the club.

“And so, with the uncertainty, I decided to leave and join Bayern Munich, but it was my biggest mistake.”