Best Football Manager 2021 Cheap Italian Wonderkids

Football Manager is renowned for finding top talent and revealing the next big star, so if FM can predict the future, what does it hold for Italian Football?

We took a look through FM Stories best FM 2021 Wonderkids list to find out. Not only does Italy hold the most renowned hot prospects but it is littered with cheap, hidden gems.

Andrea Papetti – 18 years old – DC – Brescia

Costing just £2.9 million Papetti is an athletic, ball playing defender with bags of potential. The future screenshot below shows great aerial presence and strength leading to FC Bayern’s bid of £300 million!

Riccardo Calafiori – 18 years old – DL/WBL – Roma

Riccardo burst onto the scene against Juventus last season and Football Manager must have seen ‘that’ wonder strike which was ruled out. A flying wing back with great physicality Calafiori costs just £7.5 million. With great flair, crossing and ball control this Italian Wonderkid could terrorise any backline.

Nicolo Rovella – 18 years old – DM/MC – Genoa

Moving up-field we have Nicolo Rovella, an 18 year old, versatile Midfielder capable across many roles. By 2027 Rovella develops 13 or above in 26 of his 36 attributes. Costing just £1.2 million he is much more than a utility man as shown by Arsenal’s persistent interest in the game.

Wilfried Gnonto – 16 years old – ST/AMC – Zurich

Released by Inter in 2020 Gnonto joined Swiss side Zurich on a free transfer. You’d be forgiven for thinking his career over yet the 16 year old is highly rated in Football Manager 2021. Lighting speed, agile ball control and an eye for goal make Gnonto the bargain buy of FM21, costing just £700K. The screenshot below is from 2027 where Wilfried is worth a staggering £56 million.

Brian Oddei – 17 years old – AMR/ST – Sassuolo

Brian Oddei was born in Ghana but is eligible to play for Italy. A product of youth from Sassuolo Oddei shows great promise in FM 2021 and can be purchased for £900K. Operating from the right Brian shows amazing speed, dribbling ability and all round creativity. Now worth £69 million in the year 2027 Oddei joined Juventus before Real Madrid racking up £156 million in transfer fees.

These are but a few of the best FM21 cheap wonderkids and more exist for those with a budget. Could we be seeing a return to the top of World Football for Italy in the years to come?