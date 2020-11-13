Boniek: Italy are superior to Poland but the strongest don’t always win

Polish Football Association president and former Juventus and Roma star Zbigniew Boniek believes that his national team should be overwhelmed by facing the likes of Italy and the Netherlands.

The Azzurri will face the Poles in Reggio Emilia on Sunday evening in Group A1 of the Nations League, but the Italians are a point behind the Eastern Europeans, and the 64-year-old is confident that the Bialo-Czerwoni can show some initiative against their more illustrious opponents.

“Italy is superior to Poland but the strongest does not always win,” Boniek told Il Messaggero.

“We wanted to stay in Group A of the Nations League and perhaps now we are safe, we can play with less pressure.

“We will try to play against Italy and the Netherlands, but they are both stronger than us.”

Boniek still expects his former club to win the Serie A title again whereas he is not particularly convinced by the Milanese clubs.

“For me, Juventus still win,” he said. “Inter have a couple of fantastic strikers like Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez but they lack the habit of winning.

“AC Milan are first with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the championship is long, you don’t always have to be a frontrunner.”