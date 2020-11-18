Bosnia v Italy: Official Line-Ups

Italy visit Bosnia on Wednesday evening hoping to secure top spot in their UEFA Nations League group.

The Azzurri currently sit top of League A Group 1, one point clear of the Netherlands in second and two clear of Poland in third, whereas Bosnia are bottom and have already had their relegation to League B confirmed.

A win will see Italy clinch the group and book their place in next year’s ‘final four’ stage of the competition. Though a draw could be enough depending on how things play out between Poland and the Dutch.

Bosnia: Piric; Corluka, Sanicanin, Hadzikadunic, Kadusic; Cimirot, Pjanic, Gojak; Krunic, Prevljak, Tatar.

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Acerbi, Bastoni, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Belotti, Insigne.