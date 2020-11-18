Calhanoglu’s AC Milan renewal unlikely

AC Milan are still trying to find solutions to the problems presented by their players’ soon-to-be expiring contracts.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of those, though the Rossoneri are optimistic that they will find an agreement with the 21-year-old goalkeeper.

The discussions around Hakan Calhanoglu’s renewal, though, don’t spark as much hope. Il Corriere della Sera reported on Wednesday that the road ahead is still long, with the club and Calhanoglu still some way apart in their positions.

The Turk currently earns €2.5 million a season and Milan have no intentions of meeting his €6m demands.

In the meantime, Calhanoglu’s agent is offering his services around Europe and both Atletico Madrid and Juventus have expressed an interest.

As things stand, the 26-year-old appears unlikely to renew at the Stadio San Siro, but talks are expected to continue until June 30, when his current deal runs out.