Can Italy Conquer in Europe? A Look at the Champions League odds

Serie A could be one of the most open leagues for about a decade, and it’s a huge shame fans aren’t able to watch from the terraces. What’s more, Italian sides have as good a chance of shining in Europe than ever before.

In the Champions League, Juventus look set to qualify from the Group Stage with ease and push towards the latter stages of the knockout rounds, while Roma, Napoli and Milan are among the top sides in the Europa League, with the latter having had the perfect start.

When it comes to Europe’s top competition though, Juve will be desperate this year as not only the Turin side have not won the trophy since 1996, Cristiano Ronaldo will want to add at least one more to his tally before his career comes to an end.

Juventus are priced at 14/1 to win the trophy this year, alongside PSG, with Real Madrid just behind them at 16/1. But who are the sides currently favoured more than the Old Lady and who do they need to be careful of?

Bayern Munich

Bayern are the current favourites having won the competition last season and starting the season in just as good form. They’ve been so destructive in front of goal and are priced at around 5/2 with most bookies.

In their opening three games they’ve scored 12 goals and conceded just three, and it’s a similar story in the Bundesliga too.

Manchester City

Similar to Juventus, Manchester City are desperate to land the trophy under Pep Guardiola and are second favourite at 4/1. They’ve had a mixed start to the season but despite that, most of the latest Premier League news and tips are backing them to win the domestic title ahead of Liverpool.

They are now 5/4 to win the English top flight and it would be a huge season if they did the league and Champions League double. City have fallen in the Quarter Finals in the last few years though and are making quite a habit of that.

Liverpool

Liverpool on the other hand certainly know how to reach the final. They’re priced at 11/2 to win the Champions League and have started well, winning all three of their games so far without conceding a goal.

They beat Atalanta 5-0 on Tuesday evening, with the Italian side now battling it out with Ajax for second spot in the group and qualification to the knockout stages. Jurgen Klopp’s men will certainly be ones to watch and we wouldn’t be surprised if they did make it all the way to the final.

Barcelona

The Spanish giants seem to be revitalised in the Champions League and beat Juventus 2-0 in Group G just a few weeks ago. They’ve won three from three in the competition and will certainly be joining Juve in the knockout stages.

In recent years they’ve suffered heavy defeats at that point and it’s perhaps no surprise to therefore see them at 12/1. In terms of quality, they are starting to lag behind the likes of Bayern, Liverpool and Manchester City and it would be difficult for them to get past those should they meet them.