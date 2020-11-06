Casiraghi: Give Dybala time, Morata is back to his best

Former Juventus striker Pierluigi Casiraghi has said that Paulo Dybala needs time to regain his form and fitness while praising Alvaro Morata’s performances since returning to the Italian giants.

The Argentine forward scored his first goal of the 2020/21 season in the Bianconeri’s 4-1 victory against Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Sunday evening but the Spanish striker has impressed with six goals in seven competitive matches.

“It is early to say if he is back to normal, we must give him time to recuperate his fitness,” Casiraghi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Fortunately, there is Morata who is back to his best and he is doing better than everyone else. Today he is a striker which does not miss anything.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the Juventus team after recovering from COVID-19, scoring twice in the 4-1 win against Spezia in Serie A and providing an assist in the victory against Ferencvaros.

“He scares me, he lives for victories,” Casiraghi said. “He is impressive.”