Commisso: Chiesa still hasn’t called to say hi

Rocco Commisso has been left waiting for Federico Chiesa to call him since the forward joined Juventus during the recent transfer window.

Chiesa left Fiorentina for La Vecchia Signora in a deal worth around €60 million, but La Viola’s president is disappointed that they haven’t been in contact since.

“Chiesa still hasn’t called me to say hello,” Commisso told Lady Radio’s Radio Viola.

Fiorentina haven’t had the best start to this Serie A season and Commisso had to make the decision to part ways with Beppe Iachini, having only renewed the coach’s stay at the Stadio Artemio Franchi at the end of the 2019/20 season, but the president is confident that the squad can do more.

“We have a good team,” Commisso insisted.

“I’m convinced of that.

“Otherwise, where is the money that I spent to increase the salary and sign players going?”