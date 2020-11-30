Cristiano Ronaldo and Bonucci to start against Dynamo Kiev

Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci will be back in the starting line-up for Juventus’ clash against Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday.

Ronaldo didn’t take part to the trip to Benevento in order to rest after a minor injury, as confirmed by Juventus’ coach Andrea Pirlo after the game.

It was the fifth game Ronaldo missed during this season and without him, Juventus managed to win only once. Bonucci, instead, was part of the squad but remained on the bench for all the game as a precaution after his injury during the last international break.

La Gazzetta dello Sport are now reporting though that the pair are set to make a return to Pirlo’s XI this midweek.

Thanks to their late 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros last week, Juventus have already qualified for Champions League’s last 16.

As a result, Giorgio Chiellini’s recovery won’t be accelerated. The Juventus captain is out with a muscular injury in his left thigh, which he picked up on November 7.

Since then, he has missed four games. It is thought that he could be called up by Pirlo on Wednesday, with it being unlikely that he’ll play, while on Saturday he should be part of the starting line-up in the Derby della Mole against Torino.