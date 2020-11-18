De Ligt and Alex Sandro set for Juventus return

Juventus’ players not on international duty trained as normal on Tuesday, awaiting the return of their teammates from their respective countries.

Andrea Pirlo and the Bianconeri were handed a boost as both Alex Sandro and Matthijs de Ligt completed the session with the group ahead of the weekend’s Serie A clash against Cagliari.

With Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini out, De Ligt is in line to start against Gli Isolani, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, having missed three months after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The newspaper report that Pirlo will also be without Aaron Ramsey, while Federico Chiesa’s participation is in doubt after he missed out against Lazio with muscular problems.