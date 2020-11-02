Derby della Lanterna draw should feel like two points lost for Sampdoria

Sampdoria should feel that their 1-1 draw against Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna was a case of two points lost.

The Blucerchiati took the lead against their city rivals on Sunday evening, but it was an advantage that did not last very long, and although they dominated possession, Il Doria could not score a winner.

Despite failing to win, Sampdoria supporters will be glad to see their team in the top half of the table after tough schedule in the opening six rounds. Coach Claudio Ranieri has made the team punch above their weight so far in 2020/21 and there are a few players that are standing out more than usual.

DERBY ENDS DORIA WINNING STREAK

Sampdoria came into the derby having won their last three Serie A matches but the form guide counted for little once a ball was kicked in the derby.

Ranieri has built a solid and hard-working side that functions well in his compact 4-4-2 formation. The Doriani defend in a low block, soak up pressure, and then hit teams on the break.

Instead of relying on their counterattacking approach, the Blucerchiati had to take the initiative against Genoa, they had 55 percent of the possession, and took nine shots to seven. Substitutes Keita Balde and Antonio Candreva had opportunities to become derby heroes but they could not beat Mattia Perin in the Grifone goal.

Sampdoria are equal eighth in the Serie A table with 10 points after six matches but they could have been as high as third with Juventus and Atalanta if they had defeated their local rivals.

Although the Blucerchiati are in a better position than last season, one can only wonder how high they could be placed on the table.

JANKTO DISCOVERS CONSISTENCY

Czech midfielder Jakub Jankto has been in Italy since 2014, when he joined the Udinese primavera squad, but he has often struggled for consistency.

At Ascoli, Udinese, and Samp, he has played in a variety of midfield positions but he has played his best football when utilised as a left midfielder in a midfield quartet.

Since Ranieri replaced Eusebio Di Francesco in October 2019, Jankto has been used regularly as a wide midfielder and although he has had a superb start to the 2020/21 season, he has performed admirably in the last two rounds on the right flank.

The 24-year-old possesses the energy to run up and down the wing and help his team both offensively and defensively. He scored a goal and provided an assist in the 3-1 victory against Atalanta and he scored a stunning goal in the derby.

Jankto’s performances on the right have brought much pleasure to Ranieri, who praised his ability to help out the team.

“He is a golden boy who fits in,” the Sampdoria coach said in his press conference after the match. “He is generous. He is having a very good season. Last year, he finished it well, and this year he started it well.”

GENOA SLOWLY GET BACK ON THEIR FEET

After winning comprehensively against Crotone in Week 1, Genoa have endured some tumultuous weeks since then, with as many 17 people at the club contracting COVID-19, suffering a 6-0 humiliation against Napoli, and having their match against Torino rescheduled.

Coach Rolando Maran ditched the 3-5-2 formation and switched to a 4-3-2-1, focusing on stifling Sampdoria and counter attacking when the opportunities arose.

It was a tactic that worked and they should be the more satisfied with the point. The Grifone are yet to register their second victory in the Serie A this season but they have five points and they are currently two points above the relegation zone.