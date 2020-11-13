Di Livio: Dybala is a champion, he will make himself useful for Pirlo

Former Juventus and Fiorentina midfielder Angelo Di Livio has said that Paulo Dybala can still star for the Bianconeri under Coach Andrea Pirlo despite his physical setbacks.

The Argentine forward has suffered from illness and muscular injuries in 2020 but one of La Vecchia Signora’s former stalwarts has defend the lack of form from the 26-year-old.

“He is a champion, let’s not joke about it,” Di Livio said to TuttoMercatoWeb.

“He is certainly going through a tough period, but unfortunately he had COVID-19, then a physical problem, and he came back late.

“However, no one has any doubts about his qualities, and I am sure that he will bring them out and make himself useful for Pirlo.”

Di Livio played with Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini at Fiorentina and he was surprised with the defender’s transformation as a footballer.

“He looked like a good full-back but he has stunned me because nobody developed him as a central defender,” he said.

“There he became the strongest of them all, he has absolutely surprised me.”