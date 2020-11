Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60 following a heart attack, according to reports in Argentina.

The former Barcelona and Napoli star suffered a heart attack at his home in the San Andres neighbourhood in the town of Tigre on Wednesday morning.

Numerous ambulances rushed to the footballing legend’s home, but nothing could be done to save his life.

Maradona had two recent operations, the first on November 3, just days after turning 60, and then again on November 10.