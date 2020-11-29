Donati: AC Milan can win the Scudetto, Ibrahimovic is like Maldini

Former AC Milan and Celtic midfielder Massimo Donati believes that the Rossoneri have what it takes to win the Serie A title this season.

The Rossoneri picked up three more points on Sunday, beating Fiorentina 2-0 at the Stadio San Siro, giving them a five-point lead at the top of the Serie A table ahead of Roma taking on Napoli on Sunday evening.

“A couple of weeks ago I watched Udinese v Milan live at the stadium and he [Ibrahimovic] scored,” Donati explained to The Italian Football Podcast ahead of the win over Fiorentina. “His presence and personality are fantastic and the influence and example he has for his teammates, he is like [Paolo] Maldini.

“He is even more influential than Maldini in a way because he is not just a defender but a striker who scores goals. I don’t know how it is possible [that] he is doing what he is doing at 39 because I am 39 also and I can tell you it is impossible for me to try to do anything like he does.

“But there is only one Ibrahimovic in the world and it is good for Milan.

“Yes I think they can [win the Scudetto]. It is a strange season, no fans, [the] COVID situation, they have no pressure to win the league which is very important because they have a very young team.

“The season is long, they are a young and solid team who run a lot, they have a good manager, they have Ibrahimovic, who is also a manager on the pitch.

“And also the other big teams like Juventus and Inter, they don’t seem to have the same attitude as in past seasons.”