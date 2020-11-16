Donnarumma agreement close, but AC Milan and Calhanoglu still some way apart

AC Milan and Gianluigi Donnarumma are getting closer to agreeing a contract extension for the goalkeeper.

The new contract will run until June 2024 and Donnarumma is expected to earn €8 million per year.

The only detail that still needs to be discussed is the release clause, as reported by Tuttosport. Mino Raiola, Donnarumma’s agent, is keen to have one included.

He wants a €35m release clause that would be applied only if Milan will miss out on qualifying for the Champions League.

By contrast, the talks for Hakan Calhanoglu’s new contact so far haven’t produced anything near an agreement.

Again reported by Tuttosport, Calhanoglu’s agent Gordon Stipic asked for a salary of €7m per year while Milan don’t want to offer more than €4m.

At the end of the season, Calhanoglu will become a free agent and there has been talk of a potential move to Juventus.