Eight Lazio players miss training after COVID-19 tests

As many as eight Lazio players missed training on Friday morning and there could potentially be a few absentees for their Serie A encounter with Juventus at Sunday lunchtime.

The Biancocelesti players had swabs taken at 9:00 am and training commenced one hour later but there were a few key players that did not participate in the training session.

TuttoMercatoWeb reports that Thomas Strakosha, Denis Vavro, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Gonzalo Escalante, Ciro Immobile, Djavan Anderson, and Luis Alberto were not present at training at 10:00 am and they are waiting for their results.

Coach Simone Inzaghi and his staff did not start any tactical drills in the training session and he will wait until Saturday so he can assess which players will be available for the Juventus game.

Lazio are equal ninth in Serie A table with Sampdoria on 10 points after six rounds whereas the Bianconeri are equal third with Atalanta on 12.