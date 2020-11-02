Eriksen on his way out of Inter to join PSG?

Christian Eriksen could potentially leave Inter next January with Paris Saint-Germain head of a list of potential suitors.

The Danish has failed to become a regular starter for the Nerazzurri since his arrival from Tottenham and his last performance against Parma raised more question marks about his role in Antonio Conte’s squad.

Inter are open potential offers, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, just as they were during the last transfer window when Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin contacted the club.

At the moment PSG are considered the best option available as the relationship between the two clubs is very good after the Mauro Icardi deal which saw the Argentine move from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to Paris.

Eriksen joined Inter in January 2019 from Tottenham for €20 millions, his salary is around €7.5m plus bonuses.

And despite making seven appearances across Serie A and the Champions League this season, he has failed to score or provide a single assist for his teammates.