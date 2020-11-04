Ferencvaros v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus will look to get their Champions League campaign back on track when they take on Ferencvaros at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday night.

Andrea Pirlo’s men fell 2-0 to Barcelona last week, but all is not lost for the Bianconeri as three points against the Hungarian side would put them in a strong position to reach the knockout stage.

Ferencvaros: Dibusz; G Lovrencsics, Blazic, Dvali, Botka; Kharatin, Siger, Somalia; Zubkov, Isael, Nguen

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Danilo; Ramsey, Arthur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo