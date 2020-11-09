Fiorentina sack Iachini and bring back Prandelli

Fiorentina have announced the dismissal of coach Giuseppe Iachini and replaced him with Cesare Prandelli.

Iachini was relieved of his duties on Monday after just two wins from the Viola’s opening seven matches left them in 12th in Serie A, with his last match coming in a dour 0-0 draw against Parma on Friday.

Instead, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has turned to a familiar face in Prandelli, with the club’s official website announcing that the 63-year-old would return for a second stint at the club.

Prandelli enjoyed success at the Stadio Artemio Franchi from 2005 to 2010, before leaving to take the helm of the Italian national team, and remains the club’s longest serving coach.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the former Valencia and Galatasaray coach has penned a one-year deal with Fiorentina to take charge until the end of the season.

Prandelli’s last coaching role was a disappointing stint at Genoa from December 2018 to June 2019, as he only recorded four victories from his 24 matches on the bench with the Grifone.

Fiorentina confirmed that Prandelli will be formally announced and introduced as their new coach at a press conference on Tuesday.