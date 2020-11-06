Former Juventus coach favourite to take over at Paris Saint-Germain

Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly the preferred to choice to coach Paris Saint-Germain if the French giants decide to sack Thomas Tuchel.

Les Parisiens suffered a 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League, which was their second defeat in Group H and fourth competitive loss for the 2020/21 campaign, and the club hierarchy could be prompted into sacking the German tactician in the near future.

L’Equipe reports that Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo wants to relieve Tuchel of his duties and replace him with former Juventus tactician Allegri but club patron Nasser Al-Khelaifi might not be willing to let go of the coach too quickly.

Tuchel is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 club and the German would be entitled to a payout of €10 million if he was sacked early.

In addition to Allegri, the other coaching candidates for Les Parisiens include former Genoa coach Thiago Motta and ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.