Gascoigne: Without Maradona, Shilton would be nobody

Former England star Paul Gascoigne has defended Diego Maradona and criticised compatriot Peter Shilton after the recent passing of the Argentinian legend.

Shilton and Maradona played against each in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final between England and Argentina, which the Albiceleste won 2-1 thanks to the forward’s controversial ‘Hand of God’ goal and a famous solo goal often referred to as ‘The Goal of the Century’.

The England goalkeeper lamented the lack of sportsmanship after the Argentine passed away on Wednesday evening but another Three Lions great was not impressed with the comments made to the English press.

“Diego was an icon of football,” Gascoigne said to Corriere dello Sport. “It was a privilege to play against him in a friendly.

“Many people continue to bring up the Hand of God but in reality, dear Peter Shilton, if it wasn’t for Maradona that day, nobody would remember you!”

Maradona played for Napoli from 1984 until 1991 whereas Gascoigne was a Lazio player from 1992 to 1995. Shilton played professionally until his late 40s but never played for a club outside of England.