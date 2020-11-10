Giordano: Why can’t Napoli win the Scudetto?

Former Napoli and Lazio striker Bruno Giordano has said that the Partenopei should fancy their chances of winning the Serie A title.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso believes that the Ciucciarelli are not in a position to fight for the scudetto but one of the heroes from their first triumph in 1986/87 thinks otherwise.

“I understand why he hasn’t spoken about it because none of his colleagues have done so until now,” Giordano told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I am referring to the likes Antonio Conte and Andrea Pirlo.

“This championship will not have any dominating sides and Napoli should be ready to take advantage of it.

“If Juventus and Inter have any consistency, then finishing in third place should be considered to be a good result.

“The Napoli squad is deep and full of quality. It is complete and it has never been like this.

“Then, there is Gattuso, who can give a great hand by managing the squad from a tactical perspective as well as turnover the squad.”