Ibrahimovic rescues AC Milan a point against Verona

Hellas Verona almost gave AC Milan their second defeat in a week but Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on hand to secure a late 2-2 draw at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday evening.

Antonin Barak gave Verona an early lead, then a Davide Calabria own goal doubled the Mastini’s advantage. Milan were given a lifeline when Giangiacomo Magnani diverted into his own net, before Ibrahimovic headed home the equaliser in time added on.

The result leaves Milan two points atop the Serie A table with Sassuolo second, while Verona are level with Inter in seventh place.

Both teams were fast out of the blocks with Rafael Leao looking lively, while Nikola Kalinic forced a good save from Gianluigi Donnarumma. But it was Verona who took the lead.

A Ceccherini header from a corner came off the crossbar and was stopped by the leg of Donnarumma, only for Barak to be first to react and poke the ball home.

And not long after Verona had doubled their lead from another set piece. A freekick was swung into the area which fell to Mattia Zaccagni on the edge of the box which deflected off Calabria and into the net.

Milan though didn’t give up and Marco Silvestri was alert, palming a deflected Leao shot away, while he also make a great save from Theo Hernandez.

The breakthrough did come thanks, in part, to Franck Kessie as he tried to divert Alexis Saelemaekers’ cross towards goal, but the ball instead came off the backside of Magnani which wrong-footed Silvestri.

Just after the break, Milan had the ball in the back of the net once again thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu, but was ruled out for offside.

Referee Marco Guida then awarded a penalty to Milan when Matteo Lovato kicked the leg of Kessie. Ibrahimovic stepped up and blasted the ball high over the crossbar.

Verona were under increasing pressure as time ran down and were saved by the crossbar when an Ibrahimovic header rattled the woodwork.

Then right at the death an Ante Rebic cross found Ibrahimovic whose header dropped to Calabria and he fired home. But after a VAR check it was ruled out for a foul by the Swede.

That wasn’t the last of it as Ibrahimovic first forced a good save from Silvestri, then Brahim Diaz floated the ball back in and the No.11 beat the Verona goalkeeper.