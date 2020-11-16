Immobile set to miss Italy’s clash against Bosnia

Ciro Immobile will miss Italy’s game against Bosnia and Herzegovina scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The Lazio forward has missed a number of club games recently due to testing positive for COVID-19.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that he is still positive for the coronavirus and, as a result, Italy interim coach Alberico Evani will exclude him from the squad for the last Nations League’s clash.

Immobile is in isolation since November 7 when he tested positive 24 hours before Lazio played Juventus.

In the weeks prior, alongside Lucas Leiva and Thomas Strakosha, Immobile tested positive in two different occasions during the tests led by UEFA on October 27 and November 3.

Between those tests he played against Torino on November 1 because he tested negative on a test led by Lazio’s staff.

For that reason, Lazio is under investigation by FIGC and Avellino’s Attorney General to understand if those tests have been manipulated and whether there has been a violation in the health protocol.

Immobile is expected to be back on November 21 when Lazio will play against Crotone.