Inter assess multiple midfield replacements for Eriksen

Christian Eriksen is close to leaving Inter in January and the Nerazzurri are looking at different options from other big European clubs.

The 28-year-old has struggled to adapt to Italian football and Biscione CEO Giuseppe Marotta will not prevent him from leaving if he requests a transfer.

Tuttosport reports that Inter want to sell Eriksen for at least €30 million and several clubs are still interested in signing the Danish international.

Real Madrid were interested in signing the midfielder before he left Tottenham Hotspur for the Nerazzurri and they would still consider acquiring him while other teams would include him in swaps.

Inter could do an exchange deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Leandro Paredes, Manchester United for Fred, Bayern Munich for Corentin Tolisso, or Arsenal for Granit Xhaka just to get Eriksen off the books.

The 28-year-old has made five Serie A appearances so far in the 2020/21 season and he has failed to score a goal or provide an assist.