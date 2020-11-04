Inter begin work on Lautaro Martinez contract renewal

Fresh from his goal in a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, Inter are keen to tie down striker Lautaro Martinez and are ready to offer him a new contract.

The Argentina international was on target in Madrid to net his fourth goal of the season and the Nerazzurri are determined to retain him, despite interest from Barcelona.

Corriere dello Sport report that initial contact was made with Martinez’s agent in September during his representative’s trip to Europe, but Inter are now ready to press ahead with more serious discussions.

Martinez currently has three years remaining on the contract he signed upon joining Inter from Argentine side Racing Club in 2018, but two productive seasons at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza have seen his value grow and interest from Barcelona intensify.

As such, Inter are keen to extend the 23-year-old’s deal and offer him improved terms, with a five-year contract thought to be in the offing.

The striker has netted 34 goals in 93 appearances for Inter since his arrival and helped the club to the Europa League Final in August.