Inter denied by late Atalanta equaliser

Inter’s indifferent Serie A form continued with a 1-1 draw against Atalanta on Sunday evening at the Gewiss Stadium.

Lautaro put the Nerazzurri in front with his first Serie A goal since scoring at Lazio in early October, but Aleksej Miranchuk bagged a late equaliser for La Dea on his Serie A debut.

Inter have now only won one of their last five Serie A games and as a result, move to fifth place in the table on 12 points with Atalanta a point ahead in joint third alongside Juventus.

Atalanta were on top for much of the first half, as Inter struggled to test Marco Sportiello in the La Dea goal.

A Remo Freuler cross looked like it was dipping under the crossbar and had to be palmed out by Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Meanwhile, Ruslan Malinovskyi shot over, and also has a freekick blocked by the Inter wall. At the other end, Lautaro Martinez shot wide twice, and Arturo Vidal headed just over the crossbar.

Just before the hour mark Ashley Young whipped in a ball from the right and a header from Lautaro redirected it into the net.

Vidal found himself in on goal after a brilliant ball behind the defence from Lautaro, but he was denied by Sportiello, who was also on hand to save Nicolo Barella’s follow up.

Substitute Miranchuk then levelled proceedings with just 11 minutes left to play with a pinpoint effort which went through the legs of Alessandro Bastoni and into the bottom right corner.

Luis Muriel should have put La Dea ahead, but was unable to put his back post header on target.