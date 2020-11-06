Inter eyeing two Chelsea left-backs for January

Inter are reportedly considering at least one acquisition from English Premier League side Chelsea during the January transfer window and left-backs Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri are both of interest to the Nerazzurri.

Biscione directors Piero Ausilio and Giuseppe Marotta have identified that the left flank is a glaring weakness while Coach Antonio Conte testing Ivan Perisic at left wing-back has been unsuccessful.

According to Tuttosport, Inter want to bring in a striker to back up Romelu Lukaku as well as purchase either Alonso or Emerson to strengthen the left side.

The Nerazzurri were also linked with Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante previously but they do not intend to make any negotiations for the French international as a purchase in January might be too expensive.

Marcos Alonso has Serie A experience, having played for Fiorentina from 2013 until 2016. Meanwhile, Emerson has played for Palermo and Roma, and he also represents Italy at international level.