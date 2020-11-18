Inter have to sell to buy in January, Eriksen and Vecino up for sale

The situation around transfers hasn’t changed at Inter and the Nerazzurri know that they have to sell this January if they are to bring players into the club.

That was true during the summer transfer window as well, with Aleksander Kolarov, Matteo Darmian and Arturo Vidal being brought in as Diego Godin, Antonio Candreva and Kwadwo Asamoah departed.

This winter, Christian Eriksen and Matias Vecino appear to be the likely departures, at least according to Tuttosport.

The Dane and Uruguayan’s potential exits will be used to fund the arrivals of new midfielders, full-backs and, all things going to plan, another forward.

Corriere dello Sport have suggested that Eriksen could return to North London, though to join Arsenal in a swap deal for Granit Xhaka.

N’Golo Kante has been identified as a target by the club, as have Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul and Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskyi.

Emerson Palmieri, Marcos Alonso and Junior Firpo are also being considered.