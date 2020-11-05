Inter hoping to have Lukaku for Atalanta clash

Inter are hoping to have Romelu Lukaku for Sunday’s clash with Atalanta, though his availability won’t be determined until Friday or Saturday.

The Belgian has been sidelined for the Nerazzurri’s last two matches after picking up a muscle strain against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Sport Mediaset reports Lukaku was at Appiano Gentile on Thursday, along with Matias Vecino and Stefano Sensi, with all three undergoing specialized individual training as they look to come back from injury.

Inter are hoping to have Lukaku for Sunday’s match at the Gewiss Stadium, though that will be determined by a fitness test in the next 24 to 48 hours.

While the Nerazzurri are keen to have the Belgian at their disposal given their recent struggles, they also don’t want to rush him along ahead of the international break.