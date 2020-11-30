Inter identify ideal Eriksen replacement

Giuseppe Marotta has admitted that Inter are ready to sell Christian Eriksen in January and the Nerazzurri have identified the Dane’s replacement.

Eriksen joined Inter in January 2020 from Tottenham for €20 million but he never managed to become a regular starter for Antonio Conte’s side. Things have gone from bad to worse this season as he has played only nine games overall between Serie A and Champions League, most of the time coming from the bench, failing to score or provide an assist.

Sky Sport Italia suggest that a move to the Bundesliga or Ligue 1 could now be more likely than a Premier League return.

Tuttosport have reported that Rodrigo De Paul is Inter’s top choice to replace Eriksen, as the club already opened negotiations with Udinese last January but his price tag of around €30 million might be an obstacle too much for them to meet, noting the club closed their last financial year with €102.4 million in losses.

Other options are Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and Paris Saint-Germain’s Leandro Paredes, though a move for either will likely involve a swap deal with Eriksen