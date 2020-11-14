Inter kept Kolarov out of Serbia line-up

Reports out of Serbia suggest Inter prevented Aleksandar Kolarov from taking the field for their Euro 2020 play-off clash with Scotland.

The Eagles will not feature at the tournament after losing out on penalties in Belgrade, with the 35-year-old not taking part in the fixture despite being called up to the team.

MozzartSport.com reports Inter’s medical staff told Serbia not to play Kolarov after the defender’s recent injury woes. Kolarov did not feature in the Nerazzurri’s 1-1 draw with Atalanta prior to the international break due to a slight knock.

With Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez and Marcelo Brozovic all experiencing issues while with their national teams, Inter told Serbia not to play Kolarov just hours prior to the clash despite the veteran training with the starting XI in the lead up to the match.

The 35-year-old chose to respect Inter’s wishes and has since returned to Milan for further treatment, meaning he will not feature in Serbia’s upcoming match with Hungary.