Inter midfielder Brozovic tests positive for coronavirus

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Croatia.

It’s no doubt a bitter pill for the Nerazzurri to swallow, as they were holding their breath after word that Domagoj Vida was revealed to have contracted the virus despite taking the field against Turkey.

The defender was subbed off at half-time, but his positive test now has ramifications as Brozovic has also contracted the virus.

“The test results have shown two positive results, one for the member of the national team Marcelo Brozovic and a member of the national team coaching staff,” read a statement put out by the Croatian national team.

“Both have immediately been isolated from the other members of the national team. Inter have been informed of the positive test.”