Inter must carry momentum forward after comeback victory

Trailing by two goals at home to Torino, Inter looked on course for another defeat until a stunning comeback secured a 4-2 win in Serie A on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri came into the match with only one win from their past eight in all competitions, and goals from Simone Zaza and Cristian Ansaldi looked to have heaped further misery on Antonio Conte’s side.

Yet quickfire strikes from Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku drew the hosts level, before the latter put Inter ahead for the first time from the penalty spot. A late Lautaro Martinez goal added gloss to the scoreline and put the match beyond doubt.

Inter must make comeback count

Whilst their stunning fightback will give them a confidence boost, Inter must now build on this to reignite both their Serie A aspirations and their stuttering Champions League campaign.

With only a win against Genoa to show for their efforts since the second round of the season, Inter have struggled for too long and looked in danger of dropping yet more points.

The return to fitness of Lukaku proves Conte with a significant boost ahead of a challenging run of matches, starting with a crucial home tie against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

As matches come think and fast, the momentum generated by the second half display at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza may be of huge significance beyond Sunday’s game.

Torino can’t afford another collapse

Despite going two goals ahead with over an hour played, even the most fervent Torino supporter must have feared the worst, and that nightmare came true. The Granata have buckled at every turn and dropped an incredible 14 points from winning positions this season, from just eight matches.

Although they were bereft of talismanic striker Andrea Belotti after he pulled up in the warm-up, Torino were well worth their lead before capitulating under the pressure.

First half defence organisation and resilience disappeared in an instance and the Granata were left clinging on, before succumbing to Inter’s attacking prowess. Indeed, seven of their last 11 goals have come after the 80 minute mark, suggesting issues with concentration and fitness is costing them.

Defeat leaves them in the relegation zone and without a change in mentality, it threatens to be a long season ahead.