Inter put their Champions League struggles behind them in Reggio Emilia on Saturday afternoon as they opened this weekend’s Serie A action with a surprise 3-0 win away to Sassuolo.

As comfortable as the scoreline suggests, the visitors were gifted a two-goal lead early on through a disastrous start from the Neroverdi’s Vlad Chiriches, and from then on the hosts struggled to find their feet in the game, falling to their first defeat of the Serie A season.