Lautaro Martinez led the way by netting his first Serie A goal in three matches, but in the end it wasn’t enough as Inter once again failed to claim victory.

The Nerazzurri took the lead thanks to a deft header by the Argentine, who impressed despite not starting alongside his usual strike parter Romelu Lukaku.

Unfortunately the lead didn’t hold with Samir Handanovic’s positioning and reactivity under question after allowing Aleksey Miranchuk to net from distance.