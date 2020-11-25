Inter Player Ratings: Unforgivable Vidal

Inter are facing the prospect of elimination from the Champions League after a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday left them rooted to the foot of Group B with just two matches remaining.

Falling behind early to an Eden Hazard penalty, the Nerazzurri were left reeling after midfielder Arturo Vidal was sent off for dissent with only half an hour played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Lucas Vazquez rattled the woodwork and Rodrygo tucked home a second after the break for a much-changed Real Madrid, as Inter never looked like threatening Thibaut Courtois’ goal. The defeat leaves Antonio Conte’s side without a win in the competition and a monumental task to qualify.