Inter plot swoop for Napoli outcast

Inter are readying a move for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik at the end of the season, although his current club are keen to offload him as soon as January.

The Poland international is out of contract at the end of the current campaign after failing to agree new terms at the Stadio San Paolo, and saw moves to both Juventus and Roma fall through this summer.

As reported by FCInternews.it and Tuttomercatoweb, Inter are keen to bolster their attacking options and are hoping to bring Milik in on a free transfer in 2021, once his contract at Napoli expires.

The Nerazzurri have already begun laying the groundwork with the 26-year-old’s representatives with a view to a formal approach at the end of the season.

However, Napoli are determined to sell the former Ajax man in January in order to secure a fee and will offer Milik out to a host of clubs around Europe, potentially hampering Inter’s plans.

The Partenopei are holding out for €10-15 million for Milik and are confident that he will be open to leaving in January, with a fear of missing out on Poland’s squad for Euro 2020 after a season of no competitive football a driving factor.

Milik joined Napoli from Ajax in 2016 and scored 48 goals in 122 appearances, although his spell with the club has been blighted by two serious knee injuries.